Sony India will be making available its highly anticipated PlayStation 5 gaming console for pre-orders tomorrow in the Indian market. As a reminder, PS5 was launched globally last year and is currently 'sold out' in several countries due to the limited stock. The device will be made available for pre-orders via Amazon India, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Sony Center, Games The Shop, Vijay Sales and other Sony retail online partners. Interested customers will also be able to pre-order other accessories, DualSense wireless controller, Media Remote and games including Demon’s Souls, Spiderman Miles Morales & more. Sony PS5 Gaming Console Likely to Go on Sale in India by Mid-January 2021, Pre-Orders to Begin by End of This Month.

Sony's PlayStation 5 is priced at Rs 49,990 and customers can avail no-cost EMI offers using HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI Bank cards from Rs 8,332 via Amazon India, other retail stores will also offer no-cost EMI options. Sony has not revealed any information about the availability of PS5 Digital Edition in India.

Sony's PS5 (Photo Credits: IANS)

PS5 comes with a next-gen dual sense controller that offers immersive haptic feedback, dynamic adaptive triggers and a built-in microphone. The console supports 8K graphics, 4K graphics and a 120Hz refresh rate. Unlike PS4, PS5 gets a 16GB GDDR6 RAM and an SSD. As per a new report, PS5 offline stocks will be first made available in metro cities, other locations will get the stock two weeks later. If this report is to be believed and you reside in a non-metro city, then pre-ordering PS5 would be a great option as of now.

