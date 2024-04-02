New Delhi, April 2: Realme has launched its latest smartphone, the Realme 12X 5G in India. The Realme 12X 5G comes within the category of entry-level smartphone segment in India. Realme recently launched its premium smartphone segment, the Realme 12 Pro series, and then the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G, which is under the mid-range segment in India.

The Realme 12X 5G is said to be the thinnest design smartphone in the segment with 7.69mm thickness, 188gm weight and a trendy watch design. The smartphone offers an Air Gesture feature and has dual stereo speakers. The Antutu score of Realme 12X 5G is over 4,12,000. The smartphone comes with two colour variants that include Woodland Green and Twilight Purple. OnePlus Nord CE4 Launched With ‘Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Processor’ in India; From Price to Specifications and Sale Details Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From OnePlus.

Realme 12X 5G Specifications and Features

The Realme 12X 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 6nm 5G processor with VC cooling technology, which is anticipated to deliver good performance. The 12X 5G features a 6.72-inch Full HD+ display. The display of the smartphone features 950 nits of brightness with a 120Hz of refresh rate. The smartphone comes with three storage variants that include 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB options.

The Realme 12X 5G is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. The company claims it is India’s first smartphone with a support of 45W charging capability in the segment, which can charge up to 50 percent within 30 minutes. The Realme 12X 5G runs on Android 14 and offers an IP54 rating and Rainwater smart touch feature. The smartphone features a dual camera setup, which includes a 50MP AI camera and is expected to feature a 2MP sensor with an 8MP front camera. Devika: Meet India-Made Open-Source AI Software Engineer That Aims to Challenge Devin, the World's First 'AI Coder'.

Realme 12X 5G Price and Sale Details

The Realme 12X 5G with 4GB + 128GB variant comes at a price of Rs 11, 999, the 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 13,499 and the 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 14, 999. Customers can avail of a discount of up to Rs 1,500, so the 4GB + 128GB variant will be available for Rs 10, 999 and the 6GB + 128GB variant will be available for Rs 11, 999. For the 8GB + 128GB variant, customers can get a cashback of Rs 1,000 and, so the variant will be available for Rs 13,999. The early bird sale will start today from 6 PM to 8 PM on the official website and Flipkart.

