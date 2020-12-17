Sony PS5's India sale is likely to begin in Mid-January 2021. Yes, you heard it right and the Pre-orders of the gaming console is expected to go live by the end of December 2020. According to the reports, Sony might start taking pre-orders of PlayStation 5 by the end of this month & may start to ship out the device by mid-January next year. However, there are no official announcements from the company. It's also reported that some of the Sony stores in Delhi, Raipur, Goa and Bengaluru have already started taking orders for the same. Sony PlayStation 5 Gaming Console Revealed Featuring Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Gran Turismo 7, Resident Evil 8 & More.

If the reports are to be believed, the initial stocks of PS5 console will be limited to the metro cities only. PS5 fans that are situated outside the metro cities will have to wait longer. Also, users who wish to buy the cheaper PS5 Digital Edition will have to be very patient as the company doesn't see much demand for the non-disc model. It's not only Sony that is struggling to meet the demands for its PS5, but Microsoft has also been struggling to ship out its Xbox Series X & Series S console.

Sony PS5, PS5 Digital Edition Gaming Console Prices & Release Date Revealed (Photo Credits: Sony PlayStation)

As a reminder, Sony PS5 was showcased globally on June 12, 2020. PS5 comes with a next-gen dual sense controller that offers immersive haptic feedback, dynamic adaptive triggers & a built-in microphone. The console supports 8K graphics, 4K graphics and a 120Hz refresh rate. Unlike PS4, the PS5 gets a 16GB GDDR6 RAM and a solid-state drive. Both PS5 & Xbox Series X claim to provide PC-like gaming experience with up to 120 fps, support for ray-tracing, Dolby Vision and faster loading time.

