Sony has been meeting the demand of its users by making the PS5 stock available to the Indian market every month. This month's restock falls today, and the gaming console will be up for pre-booking at 12 noon. As usual, the console will be available in limited quantities, which get sold out within minutes. Sony PS5 To Be Available for Pre-Order in India on May 13, 2022.

PS5 comes in two editions - Standard and Digital. The former is priced at Rs 49,990, whereas the latter costs Rs 39,990. In addition to this, Sony will also offer the PS5 + Gran Turismo 7 bundle at Rs 54,990. The gaming console will be available for pre-booking via online retailer such as Amazon, Flipkart, ShopatSC, Games The Shop, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales and Croma.

Sony PS5 Pre-Booking For June 2022 (Photo Credits: ShopatSC)

It is recommended to log in to these websites before time to fasten the checkout process. You can also save the payment information to increase your chances of successfully pre-booking the console.

Both PS5 Standard and Digital Edition come with an octa-core CPU based on Zen 2 architecture, AMD RDNA 2 GPU, 16GB GDDR6 RAM and 825GB of internal storage. The Blu-ray version comes with a 4K UHD drive, a 2.1 HDMI port, an NVMe SSD slot and a USB HDD support.

