Sony PlayStation 5 will be available for pre-booking in India again on May 13, 2022. The PS5 restock in India has been announced on the Sony Center website. Customers will be able to get their hands on the gaming console via Amazon, Flipkart, GamesTheShop, Vijay Sales, Croma, ShopatSC, etc. Like last month, Sony will offer a bundled Gran Turismo 7 with the standard PS5 at Rs 54,990. Sony PS5 Restock in India: Gaming Console To Be Available for Pre-Order Today; Here’s How To Pre-Book It.

If the customers are not interested in the GT 7 game, they will also be able to opt for only the gaming console. The PS5 digital edition costs Rs 39,990. The PS5 restock will be made available through all the above-mentioned retail websites at 12 noon. It will be made available in limited quantities. As such, expect the units to be sold out within minutes.

Sony PS5 (Photo Credits: ShopatSC)

Users can use multiple sites and save their payment information ahead of time to increase their chances of successfully pre-booking the console. Customers should also beware of the fake websites and scams that pose themselves as other retailers, as there are several cases of buyers being duped online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2022 05:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).