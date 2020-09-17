Sony, the Japanese smartphone maker officially launched the all-new Sony Xperia 5 II in the European market. The phone will be made available for sale in Europe this Autumn. However, the company hasn't revealed any official sale date. The handset will be offered in Black, Blue & Grey shades. The phone has been launched in selected regions across the US & the UK. According to the reports, the handset is priced in the US at $949 (approximately Rs 70,000). Sony PS5, PS5 Digital Edition Gaming Console Prices & Release Date Revealed.

Sony Xperia 5 II flaunts a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2520x1080 pixels & a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC mated with 8GB of RAM & 128GB of internal storage.

Sony Xperia 5 II (Photo Credits: Sony Europe)

For photography, the device comes equipped with a triple rear camera system consisting of a 12MP main lens, a 12MP secondary shooter & a 12MP wide-angle lens. At the front, there is an 8MP snapper for selfies & video calls.

Sony Xperia 5 II (Photo Credits: Sony Europe)

The smartphone will be offered in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant. The phone packs a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging facility. The company claims that the handset can be charged to 50 percent in just 30 minutes.

Sony Xperia 5 II (Photo Credits: Sony Europe)

Connectivity options include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS/A-GPS, Bluetooth 5.1, a 3.5mm headphone jack & a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, Sony Xperia 5 II is priced at EUR 899 (approximately Rs 78,000) for the sole 8GB & 128GB configuration.

