Sony previously unveiled the PS 5 and PS5 Digital Edition gaming consoles earlier this year in June. Now, the brand has officially revealed the global prices along with the release date. The PlayStation 5 gaming console is already listed on Amazon, Flipkart, Sony Center, Reliance Digital Croma & Games The Shop have all had landing pages for Sony PlayStation 5. Though the company has revealed details for the global markets, there are no official prices for the Indian market. The PS5 Digital Edition is priced at $399 in the US market. The gaming console costs €399, £359 & ¥39,980 in Europe, UK & China, respectively. Sony PlayStation 5 Gaming Console Revealed Featuring Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Gran Turismo 7, Resident Evil 8 & More.

On the other hand, PS5 disc drive version costs $499 in the US, €499 in Europe, £449 in the UK & ¥49,980 in China. Both PS5 disc drive version & Digital Edition will be launched on November 12, 2020, in the US, Canada, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Australia & New Zealand. Rest of the world will see PS5 gaming consoles coming on November 19, 2020.

In terms of specifications, the PS5 has the same CPU as the Xbox Series, same GPU but with few compute units & higher clock speed. PlayStation 5 gets custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 36 CUs. Both models of PS5 will be offered with 16GB of RAM & 825GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD. The beautiful PS5 supports 8K graphics, 4K graphics at 120Hz refresh rate, 3D audio & compatibility with PS4 games.

Sony PlayStation 5 Launched (Photo Credits: Sony)

In addition to the pricing & launch date of PS5, Sony also revealed prices for PS5 controllers & other accessories. An extra DualSense will cost $69.99 (approximately Rs 5,200). The Pulse 3D wireless headset will be offered at $99.99 (approximately Rs 7,400). The PlayStation HD camera is priced at $59.99 (approximately Rs 4,500) whereas the Media Remote gets a price tag of $29.99 (approximately Rs 2,200).

