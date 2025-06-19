New Delhi, June 19: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has reportedly introduced a new associate deployment policy to streamline workforce efficiency and align its employee output with its business goals. The new TCS deployment policy, which came into effect in mid-June 2025, is said to focus to improve resource use across its projects. However, the All India IT & ITeS Employees' Union (AIITEU) has reportedly opposed TCS’ revised talent deployment policy, which mandates a minimum of 225 billed business days per employee each year and capped bench time.

As per a report of NDTV Profit, IT employees union has opposed TCS’ 225 billing days mandate. AIITEU reportedly said, "It is an attempt by TCS management to justify the organisation's anti-worker policy of Performance Improvement Plan (PIP) that the management often resorts to during downsizing." TCS Deployment Policy: Tata Consultancy Services Mandates 225 Billing Days per Year, Limits Bench Time to 35 Days.

TCS Talent Deployment Policy

TCS has revised its talent deployment policy that requires employees to log a minimum of 225 billed business days annually. It effectively limits bench time to a maximum of 35 days per year. The updated policy was communicated to employees on June 12, 2025. The new TCS deployment policy was reportedly announced by the Resource Management Group (RMG), the unit responsible for placing employees on projects.

As per new guidelines, employees are now reportedly required to engage with the RMG to secure assignments and meet a minimum of 225 billable days within any 12-month rolling period. Failure to meet the required target may lead to disciplinary measures, which could include termination of service, as per a report of Moneycontrol. Narayana Murthy Using ChatGPT To Write Speeches, Says AI Helped Him Cut Prep Time From 30 Hours to 5 Hours.

The AIITEU has reportedly said, "The policy also has an ulterior motive of transferring the responsibility to ensure adequate billability from the RMG to the employees." The union opposed the move and said that it is "consistent onslaught on workers' rights by the MNCs, who only focus on safeguarding profits and wealth."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2025 04:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).