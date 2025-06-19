New Delhi, June 19: NR Narayana Murthy, the founder of Infosys, recently shared how he is been using OpenAI’s ChatGPT to make his lecture preparations easier. Speaking about the growing role of artificial intelligence (AI), Murthy said that tools like ChatGPT are helping him to save a lot of time when drafting speeches. He mentioned that what used to take hours can now be done in minutes.

Narayana Murthy’s use of ChatGPT shows how AI is becoming useful even for senior professionals. The Infosys founder pointed out that platforms like ChatGPT, developed under Sam Altman’s leadership, have simplified many tasks. He explained that preparing lectures or speeches used to take long hours, but now, with ChatGPT, the process is faster. TCS Deployment Policy: Tata Consultancy Services Mandates 225 Billing Days per Year, Limits Bench Time to 35 Days.

As per a report of Moneycontrol, Narayana Murthy has shared that he uses OpenAI's ChatGPT-4 to assist him in creating draft lectures. His son, Rohan Murty, was the one who introduced him to ChatGPT and encouraged him to use it for writing his drafts. Narayana Murthy said, “Earlier, I used to take about 25-30 hours to prepare a lecture, because I take these things very seriously.”

Narayana Murthy's comments align with his previous views that AI serves more as a tool to enhance human capabilities rather than replace them. He believes that the technology has reduced the time and effort required for the task, making it one-fifth of what it used to be. Murthy noted, “In a matter of five hours, I could improve the draft. In other words, I improved my own productivity by as much as five times." TCS To Hire 42,000 Trainees in FY26, Promotes 1.1 Lakh Staff in FY25 Despite Salary Hike Delay.

Narayana Murthy views it in a way to enhance his own productivity and also indicate its potential benefits that AI can bring to the wider technology sector. He believes that Indian IT companies have the opportunity to use generative AI (gen AI) to speed up the coding process, minimise errors, and enhance the speed at which projects are completed.

