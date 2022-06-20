Tecno Mobile India has officially launched the Pova 3 smartphone in the country. The smartphone is introduced as the successor to the Tecno Pova 2, which was launched in August last year. The Tecno Pova 3 will be available for sale in the country on June 27, 2022, via Amazon. Tecno Pova 3 Teased on Amazon, India Launch Soon.

Tecno Pova 3 features a 6.9-inch FHD+ punch-hole display with a resolution of 2460x1080 pixels. It comes powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. For photography, the handset gets a 50MP primary lens and two 2MP sensors. Upfront, there is an 8MP selfie snapper.

Introducing #TECNOPOVA3, the true powerhouse with features like ▪️ 7000mAh Mega Battery with 33W Flash Charge☑️ ▪️ Z-axis Linear Motor ☑️ ▪️ Helio G88 Powerful Octa-core Gaming Processor ☑️ ▪️ Up to 11GB RAM+ up to 128GB ROM ☑️ ▪️ 50MP AI Triple Camera ☑️ pic.twitter.com/znUOOv2g21 — TECNO Mobile India (@TecnoMobileInd) June 20, 2022

Tecno Pova 3 comes packed with a 7,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The smartphone is claimed to offer up to 14 hours of gaming time. The handset also comes with dual stereo speakers enhanced by DTS technology, Panther Engine 2.0 for lag-free gaming and reduced power consumption and a graphite cooling system. Coming to the pricing, Tecno Pova 3 is priced at Rs 11,499 for the 4GB + 64GB model.

