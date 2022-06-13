Tecno Pova 3 smartphone is rumoured to launch in India soon. Ahead of its launch, the handset has been reportedly spotted on the Amazon India website, confirming its availability via the e-commerce platform. It is worth noting that the Amazon listing does not reveal the launch date and time but it has provided a 'Notify Me' button. By clicking on this button users can stay updated regarding the launch and availability. Tecno Pova 3 With 7,000mAh Battery Launched; Price, Features & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, Tecno Pova 3 is likely to get a 6.9-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For photography, the smartphone might sport a 50MP primary lens and a 7,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Tecno Pova 3 was launched in Philippines last month at PHP 8,999 (approximately Rs 13,300) for the 4GB + 64GB model and PHP 9,399 (approximately Rs 13,900) for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The Indian model is expected to be priced somewhere around it.

