Tecno Pova Neo 5G is now official in India. It is now available for pre-booking at retail stores and will be available for purchase from September 26, 2022. Key features include a 6,000mAh battery, an FHD+ display, a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, a dual rear camera setup and more. Tecno Pova Neo 5G India Launch on September 23, 2022.

Tecno Pova Neo 5G sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ LTPS display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Under the hood, it comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For optics, the device gets a 50MP dual rear camera, along with quad flash. Upfront, there is an 8MP selfie camera.

Unleash the power with TECNO POVA NEO 5G in its full glory with • MTK Dimensity 810 5G 6nm Processor • 120Hz Refresh Rate • 6000mAh Powerful Battery Head out to your nearest retail store & grab today only for Rs. 15,499/- pic.twitter.com/4fz5goUnjr — TECNO Mobile India (@TecnoMobileInd) September 23, 2022

Tecno Pova Neo 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity and more. Coming to the pricing, Tecno Pova Neo 5G is priced at Rs 15,499 for the sole 4GB + 128GB model.

