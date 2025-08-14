New Delhi, August 14: Tecno Spark Go 5G is launched today in India and offers a new option for budget smartphone buyers. The device comes with a slim design with multiple colour options at an affordable price. The smartphone offers a large battery and a MediaTek processor. Tecno Spark Go 5G is priced under INR 10,000 in India.

Tecno Spark Go 5G is described as the slimmest and lightest 5G smartphone in its segment, measuring 7.99mm in thickness. The device comes in multiple colour options, which include Sky Blue, Ink Black, Turquoise Green, and Bikaner Red. In a press release, the company said, "TECNO loves adding surprises, pre-booking the Spark Go 5G gives buyers a chance to win from a prize pool worth over INR 1 crore." Samsung One UI 8 Beta Update Now Expands to Galaxy S24 Series and Foldables; Check Eligible Devices, Installation Steps and Features.

Tecno Spark Go 5G Specifications and Features

The company stated, "Spark Go 5G is the segment’s first 5G phone to offer "No Network Communication" mode, ensuring you stay in control when you truly want to disconnect." Tecno Spark Go 5G comes with a 6.74-inch display. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor and it features 8GB RAM (4GB physical + 4GB virtual) and 128GB internal storage. The Spark Go 5G runs on HiOS 15 based on Android 15. Tecno Spark Go 5G is equipped with a 50MP primary camera and comes with a 6,000mAh battery.

The device also integrates Tecno’s in-house Ella AI assistant, which will understand languages that connect with Indian users. It supports Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Gujarati, and Marathi. Ella AI also helps with searching, writing, translating, and handling everyday interactions. RuPay Partners With BookMyShow To Offer Exclusive Perks at Major Concerts; Check Benefits and Other Details.

Tecno Spark Go 5G Price in India and Sale Details

Tecno Spark Go 5G is launched at a price of INR 9,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available for purchase starting from August 21, 2025, at retail outlets across India.

