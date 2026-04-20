Tecno has launched its latest budget smartphone in India - Tecno POP X 5G. This new handset introduces a refreshed design language and significant hardware upgrades compared to its 4G predecessor, the Tecno POP X. Developed to offer enhanced connectivity, the device integrates 4×4 MIMO technology and 5G+ carrier aggregation, aiming to provide users with faster download speeds and more stable streaming capabilities.

The smartphone features a slim profile measuring 8.18mm and incorporates a 6-series aerospace-grade aluminium camera deco with a metallic finish, resembling the aesthetic of the Tecno Spark 50. Beyond its physical appearance, the device focuses on durability, boasting an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance alongside rigorous drop-test certifications. These design choices position the handset as a robust option for users seeking a blend of style and structural integrity in the entry-level 5G segment. Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max: Expected Design, Colour Variants and Launch Timeline.

Tecno POP X 5G Specifications and Features

The Tecno POP X 5G is equipped with a 6.78-inch HD+ display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother visuals. Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. One of the primary highlights is the massive 6,500mAh battery, which supports 45W fast charging. In terms of optics, the phone carries a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing sensor. It runs on Android 16 with HiOS 16 and introduces FreeLink Communication, allowing file sharing and messaging up to 1.5 km without network coverage.

The device stands out by bringing premium AI features to the budget segment, including AI Noise Cancellation, AI Writing Assistant, AI Eraser 2.0, and Circle to Search. These tools are integrated across the system to enhance productivity and photography. Vivo Y600 Pro Launch in China With Massive 10,000mAh Battery; Check Expected Specifications Here.

Tecno POP X 5G Price in India

The Tecno POP X 5G is priced at INR 15,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant, while the 6GB + 128GB model is available for INR 17,999. The handset will be sold exclusively through Amazon starting from April 24 at 12 pm.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 03:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).