Mumbai, May 30: Reliance Jio is on its way to capturing the round entertainment ecosystem. Recently, JioCinema released its lineup for the coming years. It also added HBO content.

Now, the streaming platform has announced that it will stream content from Peacock and Universal Studios in June 2023. This content will be available for JioCinema Premium users. IPL 2023 Final: JioCinema Breaks World Record With Over 3.2 Crore Viewers As MS Dhoni-Led Chennai Super Kings Beat Gujarat Titans.

NBCUniversal (NBCU) and Viacom18 have entered a multi-year agreement. This will allow JioCinema to offer access to NBCU’s portfolio. This includes Universal Television, Universal Television Alternative Studio, Universal International Studios, UCP, DreamWorks Animation, Universal Pictures, Sky Studios, Focus Features, Bravo, and more.

The entire programming will be part of the Peacock branded hub. It will include TV shows like The Office, Parks and Recreation, The Mindy Project, Downton Abbey, Suits, Young Rock, The Lazarus Project, etc. Some of the Peacock Originals titles include Bel-Air and Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin.

JioCinema users will also be able to watch movies like Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, M3GAN as well as movies from Jurassic, Bourne, Shrek, The Mummy, Despicable Me/Minions, Fast franchises, and Pitch Perfect franchises. It will also stream Fast X, The Super Mario Bros, and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer in the future.

JioCinema Premium users can already access HBO, Max Original and Warner Bros content. The company struck a deal with Warner Bros Discovery earlier this month. JioFiber Broadband Plans Start at Rs 399 per Month; Check Prices of Different Jio Broadband Plans, Benefits and Offers Here.

With this new content, JioCinema will give tough competition to the already established platforms in India like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar. Recently, it offered IPL for free.

