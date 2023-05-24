Mumbai, May 24: Reliance Jio has launched fibre broadband plans. The company is offering unlimited data and fast internet speeds at aggressive prices. You can opt for prepaid and postpaid plans. The JioFiber Broadband plans start at Rs 399 per month.

Benefits include unlimited fast-speed internet, calling, OTT, and more. You can choose from monthly, quarterly, or yearly connections. 6G Lab in India: Capgemini Launches 6G Research Lab in Gurugram, More Details Inside.

The Rs 1197 plan offers internet and calling benefits with 30 Mbps for both upload/ download speeds. Users will also get unlimited data and voice calling. Please note that the unlimited data range is limited to 3.3 TB of high-speed data every month. It will only cost you Rs 399 per month.

Users can also opt for plans with free OTT benefits. For example, the JioFiber Rs 2997 prepaid plan offers access to 16 streaming platforms (including Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema, etc). This plan comes with 150 Mbps speed.

On the other hand, the JioFiber Rs 4497 prepaid plan offers a speed of 300 Mbps. It offers access to 17 OTT apps, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema, etc. Mobile Internet Speed in India: India Reaches 60th Position in Median Mobile Speeds Globally, Sees 4-Spot Jump Thanks to 5G Roll-Out.

The company also offers internet speeds of 500 Mbps and 1 Gbps. You can choose from Rs 7497, Rs 11997, and Rs 25497 plans. All these come wiyj OTT bundles.

