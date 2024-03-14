Mumbai, March 14: Tim Berners-Lee, a computer scientist who founded the World Wide Web Consortium, predicted about artificial intelligence and what the web would look like in the next 35 years. Now, the inventor of WWW has reportedly looked back on how things were when he started three decades ago. Tim Berners-Lee said he couldn't have predicted what the World Wide Web would be.

The World Wide Web is an information system that makes content sharing possible on the Internet. British scientist Time Berners-Lee founded the World Wide Web in 1989 when he was working at CERN. It was developed to facilitate automated information sharing between scientists in universities and other institutes worldwide. Oracle Adds Generative AI Features Across Its Corporate Software Lineup Amid Intense Competition With Other Firms: Report.

According to the report by Hindustan Times, Tim Berners-Lee said that the first website, "info.cern.ch", had traffic going up by a factor of 10 every year and doubled every four months. He recalled, "We lost track of logs because they cut off". He added that "it is going to be a serious thing" and "we need to ensure that it doesn't collapse". According to the report, here are the predictions of the founder of the World Wide Web 35 years ago. Semiconductor Industry Is Foundational Industry for Everything Digital and Will Create More Than 50,000 Jobs, Says Chairman of Tata Sons Natarajan Chandrasekaran (Watch Video).

Tim Berners-Lee Predictions About What Web Would Look Like

The report said Tim predicted that everyone would have a personal AI assistant and that the technology would be more powerful than humans.

He also reportedly predicted that in the future, people would have control over the data of all platforms, including virtual reality, which currently is controlled by Google, Meta, Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft.

Tim Berners-Lee predicted that a big tech company could be broken up by agencies following the changes in AI.

The above predictions were made decades ago when artificial intelligence was not common and computers were bulkier. Fast-forward 35 years, the world has changed, and his prediction that everyone will have personal AI assistants has almost come true.

