Computer software company Oracle has reportedly announced to add of generative AI features to its corporate software lineup. Currently, companies like Microsoft, OpenAI, and Google are trying to get their AI technology to reach many people, and Oracle has announced its new features amid growing competition. According to a report by Reuters , Oracle's cloud-based software is central to many businesses, helping them in finance, human resources, and supply chains. The business customers will benefit significantly from the new software in the market. Microsoft Copilot for Security To Be Available for Users From April 1, Aims To Transform Security Operations in AI Era.

Oracle To Add GenAI Features to Its Corporate Software Lineup:

