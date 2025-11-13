If there’s one gadget that has become an inseparable part of our lives, it’s our earbuds. Whether you’re tuning into a podcast during your morning walk, taking work calls on the go, or zoning out to your favourite playlist, a good pair of TWS earbuds can make all the difference.

And if you’ve been planning to upgrade your earbuds, the year-end is the best time to hit “add to cart.” After all, this is when you get unbeatable deals on the best TWS earbuds. And let’s be honest, why pay full price when the top earbuds are going on sale right now?

This year, boAt has rolled out some fantastic offers that make their already value-packed earbuds even more irresistible. So, let’s dive into the top earbuds on sale this holiday season and see which one deserves a spot in your pocket (or gift list).

1. Airdopes Prime 513 ANC – Silence the Chaos

Sale Price: ₹1,299

If city traffic and chatty co-workers are constantly interrupting your music, the boAt Airdopes Prime 513 ANC is your perfect escape. This pair packs a punch with 32dB Active Noise Cancellation, ensuring every beat comes through crisp and clear. With a massive 65 hours of playback, you can stream for days without worrying about recharging.

What makes it even better is the AI ENx™ technology, which delivers crystal-clear voice quality during calls, perfect for those long work-from-home meetings. And oh, did we mention the premium leather finish on the case that looks seriously sophisticated? This one’s a top pick for anyone looking for stylish, feature-packed TWS earbuds that don’t break the bank.

2. Nirvana Ivy Pro – The Pinnacle of Sound Innovation

Sale Price: ₹4,499

Want an immersive, studio-quality sound experience right in your ears? Meet the Nirvana Ivy Pro. This masterpiece delivers 52dB Hybrid Adaptive ANC, blocking out even the most stubborn background buzz. And here’s where it gets special: it’s co-tuned by Technical Guruji to keep all distractions at bay.

Add to that Dolby Atmos with Headtracking, co-tuned by Imtiaz Ali, and signature sound co-tuned by 4-time Grammy winner Luca Bignardi, and you’re looking at a truly cinematic listening experience. Plus, the 6-mic AI ENx™ setup ensures crystal-clear calls, making this one of the best TWS earbuds for those who value premium performance.

3. Airdopes 800 – Dolby Audio At Your Service

Sale Price: ₹1,699

If you want the perfect balance between affordability and premium sound, the boAt Airdopes 800 is your match. These earbuds come with Dolby Audio for theatre-like clarity and depth in every note.

Thanks to the 4-mic AI ENx™ setup, your calls remain uninterrupted and crystal clear, even in loud surroundings. Whether you’re bingeing on shows, gaming, or jamming out to your favourite tracks, these earbuds bring comfort and quality in a stylish, compact design. For those looking to upgrade to one of the top earbuds without spending a fortune, this one’s a smart buy.

4. Nirvana Zenith Pro – All-Day All-Rounder

Sale Price: ₹2,799

If you’re looking for a perfect mix of innovation, design, and battery life, the Nirvana Zenith Pro deserves your attention. It offers 50dB Hybrid Adaptive ANC, co-tuned by Technical Guruji, effectively blocking out chaos whether you’re on a flight or in a café.

Your listening experience is enhanced by Spatial Audio, co-tuned by Imtiaz Ali, giving you that 360° surround sound feel. You also get an incredible 80 hours of battery life! Yes, you read that right, along with 6-mic AI ENx™ technology for crystal-clear communication. All in all, it’s one of the best TWS earbuds to grab before prices hike up.

5. Nirvana Ion – Battery That Just Won’t Quit

Sale Price: ₹1,799

Battery anxiety? What’s that? The Nirvana Ion is a dream come true for those who hate charging every other day. It boasts a jaw-dropping 120 hours of total playback, meaning you can go for nearly a week on a single charge!

You’ll also love the Crystal Bionic Sound, which brings out the finer details in every track, and the 4-mic ENx™ system, which ensures your voice sounds natural and clear. Whether you’re travelling, working, or just too busy to keep charging, the Nirvana Ion ensures your playlists never pause.

Closing Thoughts

As the year comes to a close, it's the perfect time to close the deal on the best TWS earbuds. And with boAt’s premium lineup of TWS earbuds available at slashed prices, there’s really no reason to wait. From the budget-friendly Airdopes Prime 513 ANC to the feature-packed Nirvana Ivy Pro, each pair offers unbeatable sound, impressive battery life, and the kind of comfort that makes long listening sessions a breeze.

So, before 2026 brings new price tags, snag your favourite pair and level up your sound experience with boAt.

(All articles published here are Syndicated/Partnered/Sponsored feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the articles do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)