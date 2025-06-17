Mumbai, June 17: OnePlus officially announced the launch date of its new devices, including the OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord CE 5 and OnePlus Buds 4 in India yesterday. The upcoming smartphones and TWS earbuds will be launched in India on July 8, 2025, with several upgrades in the specifications and features over the OnePlus Nord 4 and OnePlus Nord CE 4 models. Along with the launch date announcement, the Chinese smartphone company also confirmed some details of the devices, including their designs, specs and features.

OnePlus Buds 4 will be launched in India on July 8 alongside the OnePlus Nord series smartphones. The wireless earbuds will offer 24-bit audio output and LHDC 5.0 support ensuring high quality music experience. OnePlus Buds 4 TWS earbuds will have smaller 6mm drivers, which offer 3D spatial audio support. POCO F7 5G Launch Date Confirmed, Coming in India on June 24, 2025; Check Expected Price Range, Specifications and Features.

OnePlus Buds 4 (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

OnePlus Nord 5 and OnePlus Nord CE 5 Launch on July 8, 2025

OnePlus Nord 5 Price, Specifications and Features (Expected)

OnePlus confirmed that its upcoming Nord 5 smartphone would include a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, which typically offers around 1.5 million scores on AnTuTu benchmarks. Further, it is confirmed that the OnePlus Nord 5 will have 7,300mm2 large VC cooling and offer a 144 fps gaming experience. It will have LPDDR5X RAM.

According to a tipster on X (@Sudhanshu1414), the smartphone will come with a 6.83-inch 120Hz display, 50MP primary and 8MP ultrawide camera, 50MP selfie camera and IP65 rating. The device will reportedly pack a 5,200mAh battery with 80W fast charging, and it will come in two configurations - 8GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB. OnePlus Nord 5 will reportedly be launched in the 30,000 to INR 35,000 price range.

OnePlus Nord CE 5 Price, Specifications and Features

OnePlus Nord CE 5 will succeed the OnePlus Nord CE 4; however, it may continue with the rear marble design that was available with the predecessor. Reports said that the device could come with a 6.7-inch OLED flat display running on 120Hz smooth refresh rate and offer HD+ clarity. Vivo T4 Ultra Sale Begins Tomorrow in India, New Vivo Smartphone Features 5,500mAh Battery and Has 120Hz Display; Check Price, Other Specifications and Features.

It is expected to house a 50MP main camera accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide shooter and a 16MP selfie camera. Compared to the 5,500mAh battery of Nord CE 4, the OnePlus Nord CE 5 may come with a massive 7,100mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support. OnePlus Nord CE 5 price could range between INR 20,000 to INR 30,000 range.

