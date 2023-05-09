Mumbai, May 9: Telemarketers and spammers have gone beyond the unsolicited calls. There has been a sudden increase in spamming messages on WhatsApp and Facebook. As per a recent report, an average Indian gets 17 spam calls per month. Now, the Meta-owned app has partnered with Truecaller to block WhatsApp spam calls. Truecaller Brings New Live Caller ID Feature for Apple iPhone Users; Know Which Users Can Avail This Feature and How To Activate It.

While the new feature is still in the beta testing phase, Truecaller's caller identification service will soon be available on WhatsApp. It is likely to be available on other messaging apps, also.

Truecaller Chief Executive Alan Mamedi has revealed that the new feature will start rolling out globally later this month. It will help users to spot and avoid potential spam calls on WhatsApp and other messaging apps.

Telemarketing calls have become a massive problem in countries like India. Recently, the telecom regulator directed carriers to find a solution to this problem. It advised telecom providers to start blocking telemarketing calls over their networks using AI filters.

This comes at the right time as telemarketers and scammers are switching to internet calling. "Over the last two weeks, we have seen a spike in user reports from India about spam calls over WhatsApp," said Alan Mamedi. Truecaller already has 250 million users in India. WhatsApp Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging Platform Working on New Channels Lists Feature on iOS, Says Report.

WhatsApp is the most popular messaging platform in India. While the Meta-owned company uses spam detection technology, a lot of spammers slip through the gaps.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2023 12:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).