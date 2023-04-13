New Delhi, April 13 : Truecaller has rolled out a new Live Caller ID feature for Apple’s iPhone users. Treucaller integrates with Apple's virtual assistant in order to streamline the process of offering caller details.

However, there's a catch, as not all iPhone users can take advantage of this new feature. Find out which iPhone users can take advantage of this Truecaller feature and how to activate this feature on your iPhone. Let's take a look.

Truecaller Live Caller ID Feature for iPhones:

iPhone users now get the convenience of activating Truecaller to look for caller details of unknown numbers through the new live caller ID feature. In order to use this feature, iPhone users simply have to command Siri to Search Truecaller during an unknown incoming call. Truecaller then instantly retrieves the number and offers all the necessary information on the display of the iPhone.

Nevertheless, all iPhone users won’t be able to use this new feature, as it is available only for Truecaller premium subscribers. Moreover, only those iPhone models which are currently running on the iOS 16 and above will be able to access this feature.

Steps To Access the Truecaller Live Caller ID Feature:

The new Truecaller Live Caller ID feature can be activated on the compatible iPhone models through the Premium tab within the Truecaller app and select 'Add to Siri.' This will create the shortcut on the device to allow the functionality with just a tap. For the first time, Truecaller will prompt the user to grant the app access. selecting 'Always allow' to is convenient to avoid repeated prompts every time to use the feature. After the shortcut is created, users can then use the feature by saying 'Hey Siri, search Truecaller,' to get instant caller information.

Other than the new Live Caller ID feature, the Truecaller app update also offers features like viewing and adding comments to numbers that have been marked as spam. Users can now also see and share feedbacks with others regarding spammers. A refreshed automatic SMS filter feature also categorizes incoming messages into different groups.

The new Truecaller update with new features is available only on iOS 16 and later in countries including India, South Africa, and Nigeria, while other countries will soon receive this update.

