New Delhi, June 26: Twitter on Friday locked IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad’s account for almost an hour stating that he violated the US Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DCMA) by Sony Music Entertainment. Miffed by Twitter's actions, the Minister took a dig at the microblogging site saying that it violated new IT rules that require intermediary or a host of user content to give prior notice before locking access.

However, the exact reason for Twitter denying access to the Union minister is a tweet dating back to 2017 which is related to music director AR Rahman's famous song 'Maa Tujhe Salaam'. The popular song by the iconic music director was found in violation of Twitter's copyright policy, prompting Twitter to briefly lock Prasad's account. Twitter Blocks Ravi Shankar Prasad's Account Over Alleged Violation of Digital Millennium Copyright Act, IT Minister Terms it ‘Gross Violation of IT Guidelines’.

According to the Lumen database, the DMCA notice, related to the song 'Maa Tujhe Salaam', was sent by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) on behalf of Sony Music Entertainment back on May 24. Reports inform that the notice was received by Twitter on June 25, following which the social media platform took action and locked Prasad's Twitter account.

In the tweet by Prasad that dates back to 2017, the content consisted of a tribute video to the Indian Army, where the AR Rahman's song 'Ma Tujhe Salaam' was used in the background. It was posted on the anniversary of the 1971 war victory, said people familiar with the development.

