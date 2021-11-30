New Delhi, November 30: Twitter on Tuesday faced an outage mostly for its web users in India as they reported problems in gaining access to its website. The outage came as the micro-blogging platform was abuzz with posts on its new Indian-origin CEO Parag Agrawal, who was earlier the CTO of the platform.

According to Downdetector, a website that monitors app outages, users in Twitter started facing the problem around 6 p.m. especially on the web version. Nearly 81 per cent users faced problems with the Twitter website, 10 per cent with the feed and 9 per cent on the mobile app at that time.

Twitter was yet to report the cause of the outage. It is one of those platforms, which rarely suffers an outage, giving an outlet to millions on other social media platforms to come and post. Twitter Disallows Sharing of Photos, Videos of Private Individuals Without Consent, Move Comes Day After Parag Agrawal Took Over as CEO.

In April this year, Twitter went down in the US. Twitter users, especially on the east coast of the US, reported problems with page loading and were unable to send tweets and direct messages (DMs).

In March, Twitter users in various countries experienced problems like slow app loading and were unable to send DMs. The crash had impacted the website, along with both Twitter's iPhone and and Android apps in the US, the UK, China and other parts of the world.

