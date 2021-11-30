Micro blogging platform Twitter expanded the scope of its Private Information Policy on Tuesday thereby disallowing sharing of private media, such as images or videos of any individuals without their consent. It tweeted, "Publishing people's private info is also prohibited under the policy, as is threatening or incentivizing others to do so." This move comes a day after Parag Agrawal replaced Jack Dorsey as the CEO of Twitter.

Twitter Expands Its Private Information Policy:

Sharing images is an important part of folks' experience on Twitter. People should have a choice in determining whether or not a photo is shared publicly. To that end we are expanding the scope of our Private Information Policy. 🧵 — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) November 30, 2021

Microblogging Site Disallows Sharing of Photos, Videos of Private Individuals Without Consent:

Beginning today, we will not allow the sharing of private media, such as images or videos of private individuals without their consent. Publishing people's private info is also prohibited under the policy, as is threatening or incentivizing others to do so.https://t.co/7EXvXdwegG — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) November 30, 2021

