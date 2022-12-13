New Delhi, December 13: Twitter has rolled out verified badge in three different colours - gold, grey and blue. For those who don't know, there was just one blue badge earlier. Following the change, several verified Twitter accounts, which had blue ticks, now display gold checkmarks. The launch of gold checkmark and the announcement of grey checkmark rollout came after Twitter announced to relaunch its subscription service named "Twitter Blue". Twitter Blue Relaunch: Microblogging Site's Subscription Service Is Back As Elon Musk Announces To Remove All Legacy Verified Badges in Coming Months.

In a statement, Twitter said: "We’re replacing the “official” label with a gold checkmark on some business accounts on Twitter. Soon, we’ll also add a grey checkmark for government and multilateral accounts." In addition to this, Elon Musk-owned platform also announced relaunch of Twitter Blue. Subscribers will get Blue Tick along with other features such as Edit Tweet, 1080p video uploads and reader mode. Elon Musk Gets Booed by Crowd at Comedian Dave Chappelle's Show for His Recent Transphobic Remarks.

What Does Gold Checkmark Mean? Who Can Get Gold Checkmark?

The gold checkmark is launched for Twitter accounts those are official business account through Twitter Blue for Business.

Who Can Get Grey Checkmark?

Government and multilateral accounts will get grey tick.

Who Can Get Blue Tick?

The definition of blue tick has changed. The blue tick now means the account has an active subscription to the new Twitter Blue subscription service and has met our eligibility criteria or the account was previously verified under the legacy verification criteria.

