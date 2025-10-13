Amitabh Bachchan, the superstar host of Sony TV’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, is a much-loved and respected, almost fatherly figure on the celebrated quiz show. He is known for his impeccable hosting skills and the delicate manner in which he handles each contestant, who are often emotional with their wins and especially their failures on KBC. Big B also often chats up contestants on KBC to know about their life’s struggles, and appreciates every individual participant and their family for their efforts and sacrifice. In such a scenario, most contestants are in awe of the legendary Bollywood actor. KBC contestants heap praises on Amitabh Bachchan and are respectful towards him. The child contestants on KBC are also respectful and also playful. However, in the recent episode of KBC, a kid contestant named Ishit Bhatt unintentionally insulted Amitabh Bachchan, feel viewers. Ishit was impatient and rude to Sr Bachchan. Therefore, a tweet by Amitabh Bachchan at midnight on October 13, 2025, has invited speculation that it was a reaction to the child’s behaviour on KBC. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Farhan Akhtar and Javed Akhtar Celebrate Amitabh Bachchan’s 83rd Birthday, Win INR 12.5 Lakh for a Good Cause and Relive Old Memories on ‘KBC’ Sets (Watch Video).

What Happened Between Amitabh Bachchan and Kid on ‘KBC 17’?

As is the process, Amitabh Bachchan explains the rules of Kaun Banega Crorepati to each contestant who gets to sit on the hot seat. This is a procedure and is followed whether the contestant knows the rules or not. However, as Big B began explaining the rules of KBC, the child contestant got impatient and said, “Mereko rules pata hai, isliye aap abhi mereko rules samjhaane mat baithna (I know the rules, so don’t waste time in explaining the rules to me now.)” ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: 10-Year-Old Jahnavi From Madhya Pradesh Wins Hearts, Makes Amitabh Bachchan Emotional and Takes Home INR 5 Lakh (Watch Video).

The child further went on to interrupt Amitabh Bachchan each time he was mentioning the four answer options of a question on KBC. He also answered too fast and was not ready to listen to the options, until finally he didn’t know the answer, and asked Big B to list out the options. Amitabh Bachchan, who turned 83 on October 11, handled the situation with maturity. However, he later tweeted something, which fans think is a reaction to the misbehaviour of the younger generation. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Fourth-Grader Shauryajeet Singh’s Journey Ends in Tears After Wrong Mahabharata Answer – Can You Answer?

X influencer The Skin Doctor tweeted the video on X and wrote, "Very satisfying ending! Not saying this about the kid, but the parents. If you can't teach your kids humility, patience, and manners, they turn out to be such rude overconfident lot. Not winning a single rupee will surely pinch them for a long time."

'KBC 17' - Did Kid Insult Amitabh Bachchan? Watch Video:

Very satisfying ending! Not saying this about the kid, but the parents. If you can't teach your kids humility, patience, and manners, they turn out to be such rude overconfident lot. Not winning a single rupee will surely pinch them for a long time. pic.twitter.com/LB8VRbqxIC — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) October 12, 2025

Did Amitabh Bachchan Tweet About ‘KBC 17’ Kid Who Insulted Him?

On October 13 at 12:14 AM, Amitabh Bachchan posted in Hindi on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, saying, “T 5530 - कुछ कहने को है नहीं, बस स्तब्ध !!!” The tweet translates to, “Nothing to Say, Speechless/Stunned!” Fans reacted to the tweet, assuming it is in connection with the child. 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 17': Young Genius Divisha Vaishnav Impresses Amitabh Bachchan in Juniors Week, Takes Home 25 Lakh Points.

Amitabh Bachchan's Cryptic Post Invites Speculation About Kid on 'KBC 17' - See Post:

T 5530 - कुछ कहने को है नहीं, बस स्तब्ध !!! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 12, 2025

Fans React, Speculating Amitabh Bachchan’s Tweet is About Rude Kid on ‘KBC’

A user on X observed that the new generation needs to learn manners rather than the ‘lifeline’ on KBC. He wrote, “सर, इस पीढ़ी को ‘लाइफ़लाइन’ नहीं, ‘मैनर्सलाइन’ की ज़रूरत है (Sir, this generation does not need a ‘Lifeline’ (referring to the quiz show), it needs a ‘Mannersline’)”. He also tweeted, “KBC में पहला बच्चा जिसने ‘lock kiya jaye’ की जगह ‘shock diya jaye’ कर दिया 💀🔒 (It’s the first time that a child on KBC, instead of ‘Lock’ (the option) from the show, decided to ‘Shock’)”.

'KBC 17' Viewers React to Amitabh Bachchan's Tweet - See Posts:

Another user, seeing that the kid finally did not know the answer and had to be patient to listen to the four options, tweeted, “Karma knows its address….” Another wrote, “Ye dekhne ke baad sir stabdh reh gye” (Amitabh Bachchan was shocked after seeing the kid on KBC 17.) A user said, “इतना कॉन्फिडेंस तो रामायण में रावण को भी नहीं था! (Even Demon Ravan did not have such confidence in the Ramayana).”

Quite a few KBC 17 viewers demanded that Amitabh Bachchan should have slapped the kid. However, we do not advise such actions. A user said, “Wo baccha badtameez tha sir. Aapko lagane chahiye the do thappad!! (The child was rude, Sir. You should have slapped him)”.

"Kids need 'Mannersline', not 'Lifeline' (of KBC)" - See Post:

It is commendable how Amitabh Bachchan managed the situation, which could have escalated to the child being more rude, violent, or even crying. After all, Ishit Bhatt is a child. Now, fans of Amitabh Bachchan are demanding some manners be taught to the kid!

'Rude' Child on 'KBC 17' Sparks Reactions - Watch Video:

Most satisfying climax in KBC history https://t.co/eLHy3PFA73 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 12, 2025

A user commented on the KBC Junior Week clip from KBC 17 posted by influencer Sagarcasm, “Parents can give their children everything but values, and it shows. When children forget respect, it’s not their failure alone, it’s the failure of every adult who cheered arrogance as confidence.” “Example of 'Jyada hoshiyar mat bano'”, read another tweet about the boy. “see parents… this is what extra pampering looks like 😂😂😂😂😂😂”, posted another X user. "This is how he talks to his parents at home," tweeted another user.

Values Needed for Kids

KBC viewers question child contestant's behaviour (Photo Credit: @sagarcasm/X)

Children of the Gen Z and Alpha generation are also facing Attention-Deficit / Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in Children due to excessive smartphone and tablet use and therefore the impatience. However, in Ishit Bhatt’s case, only his parents will be able to tell why he behaved the way he did. It would be a good idea for them to talk to their child, feel fans.

