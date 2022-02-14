Valentine’s Day 2022 is here and couples are happily celebrating it. Valentine's day is celebrated on February 14 every year and couples gift each other several gifts from flowers, cards, chocolates, gadgets and others. If your partner is a techie and admires electronic items then you should gift him/her earbuds, smartwatch, camera or a smartphone. This Valentine's day, we have listed down the top 5 gadgets that you can gift your partner. Apple Watch Detects Thyroid Symptoms Months Before Diagnosis: Report.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3:-

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (Photo Credits: Samsung)

If your partner is a fitness freak and likes to put on a watch, then you should consider purchasing the Galaxy Watch 3. It comes with health tracking, blood oxygen monitoring, Electrical Heart Sensor (ECG), Accelerometer, 1GB RAM, a 340mAh battery and a 1.4-inch circular Super AMOLED display. Samsung Galaxy Watch is priced from Rs 14,000.

Echo Dot 3rd Gen:-

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen (Photo Credits: Amazon)

If your partner likes listening to music or smart speakers then you should go for Echo Dot 3rd Gen. Echo Dot 3rd Gen is an Alexa-enabled smart speaker that can speak in both Hindi and English. It comes with hands-free music control, voice control, 360-degree loud sound and more. It is priced at Rs 3,499 and is currently available for sale on Amazon India.

OnePlus Buds Z2:-

OnePlus Buds Z2 (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

If your better half is a hardcore music listener then you should gift him the recently launched OnePlus Buds Z2. It sports 40dB active noise cancellation, 11mm bass-tuned dynamic drivers, offers 38 hours of battery, 94ms ultra-low latency and music playback of 5 hours with just 10 minutes of charging. It costs Rs 4,999 and is available for sale online.

Apple iPhone 13:-

Apple iPhone 13 (Photo Credits: Apple)

Apple's latest iPhone 13 is a cool gift for your partner if he/she is really into Apple products. It comes packed with the latest A15 Bionic processor, a 6.1-inch Super Retina display, a 12MP dual rear camera, 5G support and classic Face ID. It is priced from Rs 79,900 but Flipkart is currently offering a Rs 5,000 discount on the iPhone 13 phone.

Oculus Quest 2:

Facebook Oculus Quest 2 VR Headset (Photo Credits: IANS)

If your Valentine is a gamer then this is the gift he/she is craving. The Oculus Quest 2 takes gaming to the next level by adding a mixture of virtual reality. It comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 with 6GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, gets a refresh rate of 72Hz with a resolution of 1920x1832 pixels per eye. It is priced at Rs 39,399 for the 128GB variant, whereas the 256GB model costs Rs 46,999.

