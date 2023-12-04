Mumbai, December 4: Vivo will reportedly announced to launch its much-anticipated Vivo S18 smartphone on December 14 with new features, design and specifications. According to the reports, the new Vivo S18 will launch on December 14 in China featuring a unique design and camera. As per reports, the new S18 lineup will include models like Vivo S18, Vivo S18 Pro, and likely Vivo S18e. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer will also reportedly introduce devices like Vivo TWS 3e Earbuds and unveil the smartphone.

According to reports, the new Vivo S18 smartphones will have a new "groundbreaking" design and powerful photography technology. The devices are expected to launch with a MediaTek Dimensity chip, a camera with OIS support, fast-charging support, and more. The reports have suggested the following announcements related to the S18 series from Vivo. iQOO 11 5G Price Cut Down As the iQOO 12 5G Launch Is Imminent: Check Latest Prices and Specifications Here.

Vivo S18 and Vivo S18 Pro China Launch, Check Features

Vivo is set to introduce its new Vivo S18 series in China on December 14 with the latest camera, design, and performance upgrades. According to reports, the Vivo S18 model will likely feature the latest Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, and the Vivo S18 model will probably have the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor. Both the devices may feature curved-edged OLED displays offering up to 120Hz refresh rate. The reports said the devices will launch in colour options like Black, Purple, Huaxia Red, Sea Green, and Black. iQOO 12 5G ‘Priority Pass’ Announced for Customers to Buy Smartphone 24 Hours Before Sale, Know How to Get This Pass and Pre-booking Detail Here.

The other expected Vivo S18e is rumoured to be an entry-level smartphone in the series that may support 80W fast-charging and probably a 4,800mAh battery. The reports do not mention the 50MP camera on the front and the 50MP camera on the back. The device is expected to launch with Sony IMX920 and Sony IMX663 sensors. The camera will support the new Aura Light feature we have seen in other devices like Vivo V29 this year. The reports said the company may reveal the device on December 14 at 2 PM. There is no update about the company's launch of Vivo S18, the successor of Vivo S17 smartphones in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 04, 2023 11:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).