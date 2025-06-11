New Delhi, June 11: Vivo T4 Ultra 5G is launched in India. The latest smartphone from the Vivo T series comes with advanced specifications and features. The vivo T4 Ultra price is announced, which comes in the mid-range smartphone category in India.

It features a MediaTek Dimensity processor, quad curved display and triple rear camera setup. Vivo T4 Ultra has a slim design, which weighs around 192 gm and has a thickness of 7.43mm. The smartphone is available in Meteor Grey and Phoenix Gold colour options. itel ZENO 5G Launched in India With 120Hz Display; From Price to Specifications and Features, Here’s Everything To Know.

Vivo T4 Ultra 5G Specifications and Features

Vivo T4 Ultra 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor and features a 6.67-inch quad-curved AMOLED display. It offers a 120 Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution and a peak brightness of 5,000 nits. The smartphone has a triple camera setup, which includes a 50MP Sony primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP periscope camera. The device also supports advanced video stabilisation with OIS and EIS, along with 10x telephoto macro capabilities. Vivo said, 'The Studio-Quality Aura Light that adjusts brightness and gives your low-light portraits a naturally soft glow."

The Vivo T4 Ultra comes equipped with a 5,500mAh battery which supports 90W fast charging capabilities. The device runs on FuntouchOS 15 based on Android 15. It offers Circle to Search, which will help to retrive the information and has AI-driven tools like AI Erase for photo editing, AI Transcript Assist for converting speech to text, and AI Call Translation. The company will offer 3 years of Android software updates and 4 years of security patches. iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Launch in India on June 18, Will Feature MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

Vivo T4 Ultra 5G Price

Vivo T4 Ultra price in India starts at INR 37,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, while the 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at INR 39,999. The smartphone with 12GB + 512GB option is priced at INR 41,999. Customers can also get instant discount of INR 3,000 through HDFC Bank, SBI Bank, or Axis Bank cards. Alternatively, there is an exchange bonus of up to INR 5,000 available, along with the option for no-cost EMI plans for up to 9 months. The Vivo T4 Ultra sale starts on June 18, 2025, and will be available at Flipkart, the vivo India e-store, and retail stores.

