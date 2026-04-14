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Vivo is scheduled to launch its latest T-series smartphone, the Vivo T5 Pro 5G, in India tomorrow at 12:00 pm IST. The handset arrives as the successor to the Vivo T4 Pro launched in August 2025 and is positioned as the second device in the T5 lineup for 2026. While official pricing is yet to be confirmed, market analysis suggests the base variant could be priced between INR 30,000 and INR 33,000, marking a slight increase over its predecessor’s starting price of INR 27,999.

The device will be available for purchase through Flipkart, Vivo’s official e-store, and partner retail outlets across the country. Ahead of the launch, several technical specifications have been confirmed via official listings and teasers, highlighting a strategic shift toward battery longevity and display performance.

Vivo T5 Pro 5G Performance and Thermal Management

The Vivo T5 Pro 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, paired with UFS 3.1 storage. While the new processor is designed for efficiency and stability, Vivo has focused heavily on thermal management to maintain performance during intensive tasks. The device features a 7,000mm² vapour chamber (VC) cooling system, which the company claims is the largest in its segment.

To further support high-demand usage, the smartphone is confirmed to support 120fps gaming. The hardware is complemented by OriginOS 6, based on Android 16, offering a clean user interface and various AI-integrated features for productivity and gaming.

Vivo T5 Pro 5G Industry-Leading Battery and Display

The standout feature of the T5 Pro 5G is its massive 9,020mAh battery, a significant upgrade from the 6,500mAh unit found in the T4 Pro. Despite the substantial increase in capacity, the phone maintains a relatively slim profile of 8.25mm. The battery utilizes 4th Gen Silicon Anode technology, and Vivo promises five years of optimal health. The device supports 90W wired fast charging, alongside features like bypass charging and reverse wired charging.

The display sees a notable improvement with a 6.8-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel. It supports a 144Hz refresh rate—up from 120Hz on the previous model—and a peak brightness of 5,000 nits. The screen also carries SGS certifications for flicker control and low blue light emission to reduce eye strain.

Vivo T5 Pro 5G Camera System and Durability

For photography, Vivo has opted for a dual-camera setup on the rear, led by a 50MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), accompanied by a 2MP bokeh sensor. This configuration marks a change from the T4 Pro, which included a periscope telephoto lens. On the front, the device houses a 32MP selfie camera. Both camera systems are capable of recording 4K video at 30fps.

Durability is another key focus for this year's Pro model. The Vivo T5 Pro 5G is IP68 and IP69 rated for comprehensive dust and water resistance, including protection against high-pressure water jets. Additionally, the phone has received military-grade certification for drop and impact resistance. The device will be available in two colour options: Glacier Blue and Cosmic Black.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2026 10:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).