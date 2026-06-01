Vivo X Fold 6 Set for June Launch Likely WIth Massive 7,000mAh Battery and 200MP Camera; Check Details
Vivo is set to launch the X Fold 6 in late June 2026, featuring a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset and a record-breaking 7,000mAh battery. The device will include a 200MP main camera and a refined, slim design with a large circular module. Pricing is expected to be in the premium range.
Vivo is preparing to expand its foldable smartphone lineup with the upcoming launch of the Vivo X Fold 6, which is tentatively scheduled for a late June 2026 release in China. Ahead of the official unveiling, recent leaks from tipster Digital Chat Station have provided a clearer look at what to expect from this next-generation device.
The device is reported to be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 flagship chipset. A standout feature of the X Fold 6 is its massive 7,000mAh-class battery, which is anticipated to be among the largest capacities ever integrated into a foldable smartphone. Despite these hardware enhancements, the foldable is expected to maintain a slim and lightweight profile. Motorola Edge 70 Pro Plus Specifications Confirmed; India Launch on June 4.
Vivo X Fold 6 Key Specifications and Features
- Display and Design: The prototype units reportedly feature a flat display with more rounded corners and retain Vivo’s signature large circular rear camera module. White has been noted as a preferred colour for the prototype.
- Camera System: The smartphone is expected to feature a 200-megapixel primary sensor. This is complemented by a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with a medium-sized sensor.
- Security: For biometric authentication, the device will incorporate a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.
- Performance: The foldable is built around the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor, marking a strategic shift in the chipset choice for Vivo's X Fold series. Xiaomi 17T Price in India Leaked Before Launch on June 4.
Vivo X Fold 6 Price in India
While the official pricing and global availability details remain unconfirmed, the Vivo X Fold 6 is expected to debut in China before reaching other international markets. Industry estimates suggest the foldable could enter the premium segment at a price point similar to its predecessor, which launched in India with a price tag of INR 1,49,999.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 10:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).