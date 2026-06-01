Vivo X Fold 6 Set for June Launch Likely WIth Massive 7,000mAh Battery and 200MP Camera; Check Details

Vivo is preparing to expand its foldable smartphone lineup with the upcoming launch of the Vivo X Fold 6, which is tentatively scheduled for a late June 2026 release in China. Ahead of the official unveiling, recent leaks from tipster Digital Chat Station have provided a clearer look at what to expect from this next-generation device.

The device is reported to be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 flagship chipset. A standout feature of the X Fold 6 is its massive 7,000mAh-class battery, which is anticipated to be among the largest capacities ever integrated into a foldable smartphone. Despite these hardware enhancements, the foldable is expected to maintain a slim and lightweight profile. Motorola Edge 70 Pro Plus Specifications Confirmed; India Launch on June 4.

Vivo X Fold 6 Key Specifications and Features

Display and Design: The prototype units reportedly feature a flat display with more rounded corners and retain Vivo’s signature large circular rear camera module. White has been noted as a preferred colour for the prototype.

Camera System: The smartphone is expected to feature a 200-megapixel primary sensor. This is complemented by a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with a medium-sized sensor.

Security: For biometric authentication, the device will incorporate a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Performance: The foldable is built around the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor, marking a strategic shift in the chipset choice for Vivo's X Fold series. Xiaomi 17T Price in India Leaked Before Launch on June 4.

Vivo X Fold 6 Price in India

While the official pricing and global availability details remain unconfirmed, the Vivo X Fold 6 is expected to debut in China before reaching other international markets. Industry estimates suggest the foldable could enter the premium segment at a price point similar to its predecessor, which launched in India with a price tag of INR 1,49,999.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 10:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).