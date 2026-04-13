Donald Trump Slams Pope Leo XIV As ‘Weak on Crime and Terrible for Foreign Policy’, Claims ‘He Wouldn’t Be in Vatican Without Me’

The Vivo X300 FE is expected to launch in India soon after its quiet debut in Russia, bringing a strong mix of performance upgrades, camera innovations and AI-powered features. Positioned below the Vivo X300, the FE variant is likely aimed at users looking for flagship-level capabilities at a relatively more accessible price point. A major highlight of the device is its support for a Zeiss Telephoto Extender Kit, which will reportedly be sold separately and can attach via a dedicated case to enhance zoom performance.

The accessory is said to extend zoom by up to 2.35x, enabling up to 200mm optical zoom and a maximum focal length of 1600mm, which could significantly improve long-range photography and portrait shots when combined with AI enhancements. Vivo T5 Pro Launch in India Soon; Check Leaked Specifications .

Under the hood, the Vivo X300 FE is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, promising notable gains in CPU, GPU and AI performance. It is expected to come with LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 storage, and may run on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. The device could feature a sleek design measuring 7.99mm in thickness and weighing around 191g, with an AG frosted finish available in Black, Green and Purple colour options.

On the camera front, the phone is likely to sport a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera setup including a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor, a 50MP Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, along with a 50MP front camera for selfies. Additional features such as AI portrait modes, Stage Mode, dual-camera video recording and AI VFX effects are also expected to enhance the overall photography experience. Vivo X300 Ultra Review: Flagship Features 6,600mAh Battery and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Expected Price in India

While official pricing is yet to be revealed, the Vivo X300 FE is expected to be priced below INR 75,000, making it a strong contender in the premium smartphone segment. It is likely to compete with devices such as the iPhone 17 and Samsung Galaxy S26.

Battery and Charging

The smartphone is expected to pack a large 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 40W wireless charging. It may also include bypass charging and improved thermal management features aimed at enhancing battery longevity and sustained performance.

Vivo X300 Ultra India Launch

Alongside the FE model, Vivo is also preparing to launch the Vivo X300 Ultra in India. The flagship model is expected to debut on May 7 and go on sale from May 14, and will feature dual 200MP cameras along with a dedicated teleconverter, marking Vivo’s entry into the Ultra premium segment in the country.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gadgets 360), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 06:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).