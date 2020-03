Vivo V19 India Launch Reportedly Postponed To April 3 Due To Coronavirus Pandemic (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Vivo recently tweeted that it will be launching its V19 smartphone in India on March 26, but now a new report claims the launch has been postponed and the smartphone will now arrive in the country on April 3. Vivo has not officially confirmed the new launch date, but the company has deleted the old tweet about the March 26 announcement, GSMArena reported on Saturday. Vivo V19 Smartphone Launching in India Soon; Price Leaked Online Ahead of Launch.

The company already revealed that Indian V19 will feature six cameras - two on the front and four at the back. The rear cameras are said to be the same as the ones on the Indonesian V19 which was launched recently, but the 32MP front-facing camera is now joined by an 8MP ultrawide unit.

The device may feature a 6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Dual iView E3 display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 409 pixels per inch pixel density. Under the hood, the device is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.