Vivo V19 Smartphone Launching in India Soon; Price Leaked Online Ahead of Launch

Vivo V19 Smartphone Launching Soon (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Vivo V19 smartphone, which was recently launched in Indonesia earlier this month, is expected to make its India debut soon. The Vivo V19 launched in Indonesia is essentially a rebranded version Vivo V17 that was brought to the Indian market earlier this year. The Chinese smartphone brand is gearing up to launch the Vivo V19, which can be confirmed as the phone maker has teased the device on its official Twitter account. Though the company hasn't revealed the launch date, it is expected to arrive soon. Moreover, the pricing and other details about the phone reportedly has been leaked online before the launch. Vivo Nex 3s 5G With A 64MP Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched In China; Prices, Variants, Features & Specifications.

Vivo teased the smartphone on Twitter confirm the imminent arrival of Vivo V19. The teaser reveals the design of the phone, which gets dual hole-punch selfie camera upfront and quad-camera setup at the back.

According to the reports from 91Mobiles, the Vivo V19 will carry a 6.44-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, mated with an 8GB of RAM. Notably, the Indonesian model sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset. The phone is likely to be offered in two shades - Piano Black and Mystic Silver.

For photography, there will be a quad-camera setup at the rear comprising of a 48MP primary sensor along with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro camera & 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, the phone will pack a dual hole-punch cutout housing a 32MP main snapper along with an 8MP wide-angle-camera for selfies.

The phone will also get an in-display fingerprint sensor as seen on the outgoing model. The device will run on FunTouchOS 10 based on Android 10. The handset will be backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The smartphone is likely to be priced somewhere around Rs 25,000.