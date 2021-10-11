Vivo India is prepping to launch a new colour variant under its V21 range that made its India debut earlier this year. This development comes from the Chinese smartphone brand via its official Twitter account. Based on the official teasers, the new colour variant will be called the V21 Neon Spark edition. Apart from the new colour, the overall specifications are expected to remain identical to the regular variant. It's worth noting that the Vivo V21 was introduced as the brand's first 5G smartphone under its popular V series. Vivo Y20T Smartphone With Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC Launched in India.

According to the recent teasers, the Vivo V21 Neon Spark will sport a vibrant design donning a new yellowish colour. The image also reveals that it would continue to get a similar rear camera module as the regular Vivo V21. Do note, the Vivo V21 is already available in three shades -

Dusk Blue, Sunset Dazzle, and Arctic White.

Shine bright, #V21BeTheSpark!​ The vivo V21 Neon Spark is launching on 13th Oct, 12PM.​ Watch this space for more.#DelightEveryMoment pic.twitter.com/zHeFyz1Yge — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) October 11, 2021

In terms of specs, the Vivo V21 sports a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there is a Dimensity 800U chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. For photography, it gets a 64MP triple camera module and an OIS-assisted 44MP selfie shooter. It runs on FunTouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11.

Vivo V21 Neon Spark Edition (Photo Credits: Vivo India)

The V21 5G packs a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The 8GB+128 GB variant is priced at Rs 29,990 while the bigger 8GB+256GB version costs Rs 32,990. We expect the Vivo V21 Neon Spark edition to be launched at the same price point as the regular models. Expect some exciting offers on the handset to attract buyers this festive season.

