Mumbai, March 22: Vivo is set to expand its flagship X-series with the official launch of the Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300s in China on March 30, 2026. Ahead of the debut, leaked internal screenshots have surfaced on social media, providing a detailed look at the "Ultra" model's hardware. Contrary to earlier rumors suggesting a 7,000mAh battery, the latest data indicates the device will feature a 6,600mAh silicon-carbon battery, which still represents a notable increase over its predecessor.

The upcoming launch event, scheduled for 7:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST), is expected to showcase Vivo's "Blueprint Native Color" technology and a specialized "Cannon 400" filmmaking kit. While the initial release is centered on the Chinese market, the Vivo X300 Ultra is anticipated to make its global debut in the second quarter of 2026, following a recent preview at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max; Check Price, Specifications and Features Comparison.

Vivo X300 Ultra Specifications and Performance

The Vivo X300 Ultra is reported to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. The device also supports an additional 16GB of virtual RAM to enhance multitasking. To support its photography-centric positioning, the smartphone incorporates Vivo’s proprietary VS1 and V3+ imaging chips, which handle pre-capture and post-capture processing to improve low-light performance and 4K video clarity.

The device will feature a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2K resolution. In terms of power management, the 6,600mAh battery is expected to support 100W wired fast charging and up to 50W wireless charging. While the Ultra falls slightly short of the 7,000mAh mark, its sibling, the Vivo X300s, is confirmed to house a larger 7,100mAh battery, making it the highest-capacity model in the series.

Vivo X300 Ultra Imaging System and Advanced Camera Hardware

The primary draw of the X300 Ultra remains its triple-camera array, co-engineered with Zeiss. The system is headlined by a 200-megapixel primary Sony LYT-901 sensor and a secondary 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens capable of 3.7x optical zoom. A 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens completes the rear setup. These sensors are housed within a large circular module that features an updated Zeiss T* coating to reduce lens flare and ghosting. Redmi 15A Launch in India on March 27; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

For professional creators, Vivo has introduced a "Pro Video Mode" that supports 10-bit Log recording and cinematic colour grading. The device is also compatible with a detachable telephoto extender kit and a professional photography handle, aiming to bridge the gap between smartphones and dedicated mirrorless cameras. The handset will carry both IP68 and IP69 ratings, providing high-level resistance against dust and high-pressure water jets.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2026 11:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).