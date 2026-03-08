Dongguan, March 8: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has officially expanded its Y-series portfolio with the quiet launch of the Vivo Y37+ in its home market. The new budget-friendly device prioritises battery longevity and modern connectivity, featuring a high-capacity power cell and 5G capabilities designed for the entry-level segment.

Vivo Y37+ Specifications and Features

The Vivo Y37+ is equipped with a 6.74-inch LCD flat display offering a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. To enhance outdoor visibility, the panel reaches a peak brightness of 1000 nits. The screen also incorporates eye protection features and a 180Hz touch sampling rate to improve interface responsiveness during daily use. Vivo X300 FE Compact Flagship Expected to Launch in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 and 6,500mAh Battery.

Under the hood, the handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, a 6nm octa-core processor. This is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. Users can further extend the memory via the Memory Fusion feature, which allows for an additional 8GB of virtual RAM.

The device runs on OriginOS 5, based on the Android 15 operating system. This software integration brings updated security protocols, including intelligent anti-fraud protection. For biometric security, the company has included a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, while the chassis itself holds SGS certification for drop resistance.

For photography, the Vivo Y37+ utilizes a single 13MP rear camera with an f/2.2 aperture and autofocus. It supports various software modes including Night, Portrait, and Panorama, with digital zoom capabilities reaching up to 10x. Video recording for both the rear sensor and the 5 front-facing camera is capped at 1080p resolution.

One of the standout features of the smartphone is the 6000mAh battery, which Vivo claims has a lifespan of up to five years. The unit supports 44W fast charging and includes reverse charging functionality via OTG. Additional connectivity options include a 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC, and an infrared remote control. Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G Launch Soon in India, Teaser Dropped; Check Expected Specifications.

Vivo Y37+ Price in China

The Vivo Y37+ is priced at CNY 1599 (around INR 21,000), which is approximately USD 230, for the singular 8GB + 256GB configuration. It has been introduced in three colour options: Obsidian Black, Glaze Blue, and Sunrise Gold. While the device is currently listed on the official website in China, international availability has not yet been confirmed.

