New Delhi, June 20: Vivo Y400 Pro 5G is launched today in India. The latest smartphone from the vivo Y series comes with advanced specifications and features. Vivo recently introduced its new smartphone, the Vivo T4 Ultra, in India. Following the Vivo Y400 Pro 5G launch in India, the company is also preparing to soon introduce another model, the Vivo T4 Lite 5G.

Vivo Y400 Pro 5G comes with a sleek design, and it is offered in Freestyle White, Nebula Purple, and Fest Gold colour options. The Y400 Pro 5G weighs 182 gm and comes with a 3D curved display and MediaTek processor. The smartphone features smart AI tools like AI Transcript Assist, AI Superlink, AI Note Assist, Circle to Search, and AI Live Text. Nothing Phone 3 Glyph Matrix Revealed Ahead of Launch in India on July 1; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

Vivo Y400 Pro 5G Specifications and Features

The Vivo Y400 Pro 5G is a mid-range smartphone that is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. It is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and offers up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone features a 6.78-inch 3D curved FHD + AMOLED display. Y400 Pro 5G also supports a 120Hz refresh rate.

The display is further enhanced with up to 4500 nits of peak brightness. The Vivo Y400 Pro 5G camera includes a 50MP primary sensor along with a 2MP secondary camera. The smartphone also features a 32MP front camera. The device is equipped with a 5500mAh battery, which supports 90W fast charging. The smartphone runs on Funtouch OS 15 based on the Android 15. OPPO Reno 14 Series 5G Launch Soon in India; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Vivo Y400 Pro 5G Price in India

Vivo Y400 Pro 5G price in India starts at INR 24,999 for 8GB + 128GB variant, and the smartphone with 8GB + 256GB is priced at INR 26,999. The Vivo Y400 Pro 5G sale will start on June 27 and the device will be available at Vivo India e-store, Flipkart, Amazon, and retail stores.

