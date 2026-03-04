Mumbai, March 4: Vivo is preparing to expand its mid-range smartphone portfolio in India with the upcoming launch of the Vivo Y51 Pro. While the company has not yet released an official statement, exclusive promotional materials and regulatory filings have revealed the device’s design and core hardware, indicating a focus on battery longevity and gaming performance.

The smartphone has already appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website and received Bluetooth SIG certification, suggesting a launch is imminent. The Y51 Pro follows the recent release of the V70 series and is expected to succeed the Y31 Pro as a high-capacity option in the competitive sub-INR 25,000 segment. Tecno Unveils Modular AI Hardware and World’s Thinnest Tri-Fold Smartphone at MWC 2026.

Vivo Y51 Pro High-Capacity Battery and Gaming Hardware

A primary feature of the Vivo Y51 Pro is its reported 7,200mAh battery, a significant capacity intended to provide more than a full day of heavy usage. This hardware choice positions the device as a specialist option for users prioritizing endurance over slim dimensions, though the design reportedly maintains the flat-edged aesthetic of the more premium V70 series.

Under the hood, the device will reportedly be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo. This chipset, introduced in late 2025, is engineered for enhanced power efficiency and improved mobile gaming performance. The phone is also expected to be among the first in its class to ship with OriginOS 6, based on the Android 16 operating system.

Vivo Y51 Pro Camera Specifications and Durability Ratings

Leaked promotional images indicate a dual-camera system on the rear, featuring a 50MP AI-enabled wide sensor capable of 4K video recording. The camera module is accompanied by an LED ring light, similar to the design language seen in Vivo’s recent flagship-tier devices. The leaked renders showcase a striking red colour variant, though additional options are expected at launch.

In a move unusual for the mid-range Y-series, the Y51 Pro is tipped to feature both IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance. These certifications suggest the phone can withstand high-pressure water jets and deep submersion, offering a level of durability typically reserved for premium or ruggedised smartphones.

Vivo Y51 Pro Price in India (Expected)

Market insiders suggest the Vivo Y51 Pro will be priced under INR 25,000 in India. To further incentivise the launch, Vivo is expected to offer an instant cashback of INR 2,500, potentially bringing the effective starting price closer to INR 22,500. Apple MacBook Air M5 Price in India, Specifications and Features.

If these specifications are confirmed, the Y51 Pro will represent a substantial upgrade over the previous generation in terms of processing power and battery scale. However, industry analysts note that the final success of the device will depend on its performance against rivals from brands like Xiaomi and Realme, which also compete aggressively in this price bracket.

