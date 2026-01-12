Mumbai, January 12: Vivo has expanded its Y-series lineup with the official launch of the Vivo Y500i in China. This new model has been introduced in Chinese smartphone market after the release of the Y500 and Y500 Pro last year, It will be available as a high-endurance smartphone designed for users who require long battery life and substantial storage. The Vivo Y500i stands out in the budget-to-midrange segment as it has a massive 7,200mAh battery and up to 512GB of internal storage, Besides, it offers combined with a durable build designed to withstand drops and water exposure.

Vivo Y500i Price in China

The Vivo Y500i is available in three colours: Galaxy Silver, Obsidian Black, and Phoenix Gold. In China, the pricing starts at CNY 1,499 (around INR 19,400) for the 8GB+128GB model. The 8GB+256GB variant is priced at CNY 1,799 (around INR 23,300), while the 8GB+512GB and 12GB+256GB models both cost CNY 1,999 (around INR 25,900). The top-tier 12GB+512GB version is priced at CNY 2,199 (around INR 28,500). iQOO Z11 Turbo To Launch on January 15, 2026 in China With 7,600mAh Battery; Check Other Specifications and Features.

Vivo Y500i Specifications and Features

The primary highlight of the Vivo Y500i is its 7,200mAh lithium-ion battery, which supports 44W Flash Charge. This large capacity is aimed at power users who need multiple days of usage on a single charge. Under the hood, the device offers flexible memory configurations, including 8GB or 12GB of RAM. Interestingly, the 8GB variant utilises LPDDR5X RAM, while the 12GB version uses LPDDR4X. Both versions support Vivo’s memory fusion technology, allowing for additional virtual RAM.

The Vivo Y500i features Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset that supports 5G connectivity and performs well in the segment for everyday tasks. It features a 6.75-inch LCD display with an HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, providing smooth visuals despite the entry-level resolution. With a screen-to-body ratio of over 90 per cent, the handset offers an expansive viewing experience for media consumption and gaming.

For photography, the handset keeps it simple with a single 50-megapixel rear camera featuring an f/1.8 aperture and autofocus. The front-facing camera is a 5-megapixel sensor housed within the display. The device runs on OriginOS 6, which is based on the latest Android 16 operating system. Additionally, it retains user-favourite features like a 3.5mm headphone jack and an infrared remote control. Redmi K90 Ultra Leaks: Upcoming Flagship To Feature Built-In Cooling Fan and Massive 10,000mAh Battery.

Vivo has prioritised durability for the Y500i, equipping it with an IP68 and IP69 rating for superior dust and water resistance. It also carries the SGS Gold Label five-star certification for drop and shock resistance, making it one of the more rugged options in its price bracket. The phone measures 8.49mm in thickness and weighs approximately 219 grams, which is relatively lean considering the massive battery housed within.

