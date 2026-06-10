OnePlus Turbo 6X, OnePlus Turbo 6X Pro Launched in China; Check Price, Specifications and Expected India Launch Details

OnePlus today officially unveiled its latest mid-range smartphone series, the OnePlus Turbo 6X and OnePlus Turbo 6X Pro, in China. The new devices are engineered to deliver extended battery life and robust performance, featuring sizeable batteries and MediaTek's Dimensity 7-series processors. While currently exclusive to the Chinese market, industry observers anticipate a global launch for these models, likely rebadged as part of the OnePlus Nord lineup.

The launch event, held on June 10, 2026, at 2:30 PM China local time (12 PM IST), showcased OnePlus's commitment to the affordable yet feature-rich segment. Pre-reservations for the Turbo 6X series are now open via OnePlus's official online store in China, with sales commencing on June 15. Oppo K15 Spotted on TENAA Listing; Check Expected Specifications.

OnePlus Turbo 6X Pro Specifications

Leading the charge is the OnePlus Turbo 6X Pro, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Super chipset, built on a 4nm process. It boasts an impressive 6.78-inch Samsung M14 AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution (1272 x 2772 pixels) and a smooth 144Hz refresh rate. Notably, the display is touted to achieve a remarkable peak brightness of up to 6,500 nits.

A standout feature is the colossal 8,000mAh Si-C battery, supported by 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging, capable of delivering a full day's charge rapidly. OnePlus claims the device can provide up to 29 hours of video playback or 8 hours of gaming on a single charge. For photography, the Turbo 6X Pro features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, along with a 16MP front camera for selfies. The device also offers exceptional durability with IP66, IP68, IP69, and even IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance, alongside seven military-grade durability certifications. It runs on Android 16-based ColorOS 16.

Available in striking Prancing Black and Wishful Orange colour options, the OnePlus Turbo 6X Pro starts at CNY 1,999 (approximately ₹28,000) for the base 8GB/128GB variant in China.

OnePlus Turbo 6X Specifications

The standard OnePlus Turbo 6X is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Super chipset. It sports a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD with a 144Hz refresh rate, ensuring a fluid visual experience. Powering the device is a substantial 7,000mAh battery, complemented by 45W wired fast charging. Samsung Galaxy A27 Price Leaked Ahead of Launch in Europe; Check Rumoured Specifications.

On the imaging front, the Turbo 6X features a dual rear camera system with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP monochrome lens, coupled with an 8MP front-facing camera. It comes with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance and also runs on Android 16-based ColorOS 16. The OnePlus Turbo 6X will be available in White, Green, and Black colours. Pricing for the OnePlus Turbo 6X starts at CNY 1,899 (approximately ₹26,600) for the 8GB/128GB configuration in China.

OnePlus Turbo 6X Series Price (Expected)

While an official India launch date remains unconfirmed, the OnePlus Turbo 6X series is highly anticipated to arrive in the Indian market, likely under the existing OnePlus Nord branding. Based on current market conversions and expected pricing strategies, the OnePlus Turbo 6X is projected to be priced around ₹21,990 for its base variant. The more premium OnePlus Turbo 6X Pro is expected to start at approximately ₹29,990 in India.

These competitive price points, coupled with the impressive specifications, position the OnePlus Turbo 6X series as a strong contender in India's bustling mid-range smartphone segment, offering compelling alternatives with a focus on battery endurance and display quality.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 03:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).