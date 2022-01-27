Vivo, the Chinese smartphone maker, has officially launched the Y75 5G device today in India. The handset is now available for sale via the Vivo India E-Store and partner retail stores. The smartphone will be available in Glowing Galaxy and Starlight black shades. Vivo Y21A With 5,000mAh Battery Listed on India Website.

Vivo Y75 5G features a 6.58-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2408x1080 pixels. Under the hood, it comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The handset sports a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP primary lens, a 2MP macro snapper and a 2MP bokeh shooter. Upfront, there is a 16MP lens.

Vivo Y75 5G (Photo Credits: Vivo)

Add a touch of Style to your every day with the all new #vivoY75 5G.​ Coming soon. ✨​ Are you ready to be as stylish as Sara?​#ItsMy5GStyle pic.twitter.com/6nnEVS91rI — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) January 24, 2022

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, FM radio, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G and 4G LTE. The device comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. Coming to the pricing, Vivo Y75 5G is priced at Rs 21,990 for the sole 8GB + 128GB model.

