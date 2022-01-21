Vivo, the Chinese smartphone maker, has silently listed the Y21A smartphone on the company's official website. The handset is introduced as the successor to the Y20A device. The company is yet to reveal the pricing of the Y21A phone. Also, it is yet to appear on e-commerce websites like Amazon and Flipkart. Vivo Y75 5G India Launch & Key Specifications Leaked Online: Report.

In terms of specifications, Vivo Y21A sports a 6.51-inch HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 60Hz and a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 SOC coupled with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GBof internal storage. For photography, the handset has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP primary lens and a 2MP depth shooter.

Vivo Y21A packs a 5,000mAh battery with an 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 4G connectivity, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, BEIDOU, GLONASS, and GALILEO. Moreover, the Vivo Y21A smartphone comes with 4D game vibration, Multi-Turbo 5.0 and system processor speed.

