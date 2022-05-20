Vivo China officially launched the S15 Pro and S15 models on Thursday in the home market. The tech giant also introduced the Vivo TWS Air stereo earbuds. Vivo S15 Pro, S15 will go on sale from May 27. Both models are currently available for pre-bookings in the country. Vivo T2 To Be Launched on May 23, 2022; Check Expected Features & Specifications Here.

The Vivo S15 Pro features a 6.56-inch FHD+ Samsung E5 AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, up to 12GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, a 32MP selfie camera. The handset comes equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging, stereo speakers with Hi-Res Audio wireless support and more.

On the other hand, Vivo S15 gets a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of internal storage, a 64MP triple rear camera module, a 32MP front shooter, a 4,500mAh battery with 66W fast charging support and more.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC and a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, Vivo S15 Pro is priced at CNY 3,399 for the 8GB + 256GB model, whereas the 12GB + 256GB variant costs CNY 3,699. On the other side, Vivo S15 retails at CNY 2,699 for the 8GB + 128GB model, CNY 2,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant and CNY 3,299 for the 12GB + 256GB model.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2022 11:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).