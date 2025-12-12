Mumbai, December 12: Vivo X200T is a highly anticipated smartphone expected to launch soon with a compact design and ZEISS cameras. The smartphone will join the recently launched Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro smartphones. The upcoming Vivo X200T is believed to be a new member for the previous X200 series. It may have a compact design yet offer powerful and premium mid-range specifications and features. The mobile phone is reportedly set to debut in India by late January 2026.

The Vivo X200T launch has sparked excitement among enthusiasts as it combines the best features of the Vivo X200 and X200 FE. It will still retain flagship-level performance similar to last year’s X200 yet be smaller and affordable compared to the latest X300 series. This positioning could make the device appealing to users seeking high-end specifications in a smaller, user-friendly form factor. Google Pixel 10a Expected To Launch Soon; Spotted on Verizon’s Certification Site; Check Tipped Specifications and Features.

Vivo X200T Specifications and Features (Expected)

The upcoming Vivo X200T may come with a triple-camera setup on the rear with ZEISS optics. It may have a 6,000mAh with fast-charging up to 90W. On the performance side, the X200T could come equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, likely balancing power efficiency and speed, while offering long-lasting performance for everyday tasks and gaming. Redmi Note 15 and Redmi Note 15 Pro 4G Variants Launched in Poland, Redmi Note 15 5G India Variant Coming Soon; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

The X200T is expected to run OriginOS 6 and could have a display similar to the 6.67-inch screen of the X200, maintaining a compact and user-friendly design. Storage and memory configurations are still under wraps, but the price is likely to be close to the Vivo X200 FE’s INR 54,999 starting price.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gadget 360), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

