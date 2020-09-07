New Delhi, September 7: After Vodafone Idea Ltd rebranded itself as ‘Vi’ on Monday, the websites of both the telecom operators- Vodafone India and Idea Cellular, was merged as one- which is myvi.in. Earlier Vodafone customers used to visit Vodafone.in to get details about the services while customers who used Idea services, visited ideacellular.com. However, from September 7, customers of Vodafone and Idea will be redirected to a new website www.myvi.in.

Vodafone Idea came together as a merged entity two years ago on August 31, 2018. Under the merger, it was decided that both- Vodafone and Idea will continue to operate like before. Reports inform that the merger had led to the creation of India's biggest telecom service provider with over 408 million subscribers. Vodafone Idea Rebrands Itself as Vi.

The new brand identity was unveiled via a virtual platform as the struggling telco looked to rediscover itself post the Supreme Court's ruling on past statutory dues. VIL, which had about 280 million subscribers as of June, said that Vodafone and Idea brands will now be termed as 'Vi'.

The rebranding news comes a week after the Vodafone Idea board approved fund-raising plans of up to Rs 25,000 crore through a combination of equity and debt instruments, to keep the company afloat. Talking about the new brand, Ravinder Takkar, MD and CEO, Vodafone Idea said that the new brand launch signifies the desire to not just deliver, but delight our customers, stakeholders, communities and our employees and signals our passion and commitment to be a Champion for Digital India.

He said VIL is now leaner and agile, and the deployment of many principles of 5G architecture has helped to transform into a future-fit, digital network for the changing customer needs. "The brand integration not only marks the completion of the largest telecom merger in the world, but will also set the company on its future journey to offer strong digital experiences to 1 billion Indians on its 4G network", he said.

