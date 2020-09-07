Mumbai, September 7: Vodafone and Idea have rebranded itself into a new identity-'Vi' (pronounced as we). During the live webcast of the announcement, Ravinder Takkar, MD & CEO, Vodafone Idea said, "In less than two years time we have achieved the mammoth task of world's largest integration. As the integration of the two brands is complete, its time for a fresh start." Vodafone India and Idea Cellular, which merged in August 2018.

In the new logo, the inverted ‘I’ of Idea has been integrated with the ‘V’ of Vodafone and the red colour of Vodafone’s previous logo has been retained.

What does Vodafone rebranding mean for the brand?

The new company logo and signage will be up at various stores and service centres after today. A new advertising campaign will be launched today to inform people about the rebranding. Till now, Vodafone and Idea brandings have remained separate and they both have been advertising separately. Vodafone Idea Rebrands As ’Vi’ as Part of Revival Plan, Unified Brand to Focus on Enhancing Digital Experience to Attract New Customers.

Vodafone Idea also says that it has completed the network integration—which it says is the world’s largest mobile network integration in record time. Vodafone Idea has seen its user base reduce significantly, dropping to 280 million users at the end of June this year, compared with 408 million users at the time of the merger between Vodafone and Idea two years ago. Vodafone Idea faces outstanding AGR dues of about Rs 50,000 crore.

