New Delhi, September 29: Arattai app is a "Made-in-India" messaging app developed by Zoho, which has recently been trending online. Can it emerge as a reliable homegrown alternative to Meta-owned apps? It is positioned as a secure and user-friendly messaging app. Recently, the app climbed to the number one spot in the App Store’s Social Networking category, which highlights its rapid adoption, and many might wonder if Arattai can become the WhatsApp alternative messaging platform in India.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the Arattai instant messaging app is easy to use, secure and safe. Arattai has also seen a massive surge in traffic, with user activity increasing 100 times over the past three days. Zoho Co-founder and Chief Scientist Sridhar Vembu shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on September 29, 2025, and said, “We have faced a 100x increase in Arattai traffic in 3 days (new sign-ups went vertical from 3K/day to 350K/day). We are adding infrastructure on an emergency basis for another potential 100x peak surge. That is how exponentials work.” Arattai Messaging App’s Traffic Increases 100 Times in 3 Days, Says Zoho Co-Founder Sridhar Vembu.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Says Arattai Instant Messaging App Is Free, Easy-To-Use, Secure, Safe

Arattai instant messaging app developed by @Zoho is free, easy-to-use, secure, safe and ‘Made in India’. Guided by Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji’s call to adopt Swadeshi, I appeal to everyone to switch to India-made apps for staying connected with friends and family.… pic.twitter.com/Tptgbzgivg — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) September 24, 2025

Sridhar Vembu Shares Update on Arattai App

Update on our Arattai messenger app: It is another example of our patient engineering approach at work. We have taken the time because we have to make it work in low end phones, low bandwidth networks (we test down to 8 kilobits/sec), offer outstanding privacy and security, and… — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) September 26, 2025

Arattai App Traffic

We have faced a 100x increase in Arattai traffic in 3 days (new sign-ups went vertical from 3K/day to 350K/day). We are adding infrastructure on an emergency basis for another potential 100x peak surge. That is how exponentials work. As we add a lot more infrastructure, we are… — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) September 28, 2025

Arattai App Features

The Arattai App offers its users to send text messages and voice notes, audio and video calls, and share photos, documents, and stories. The app is available on Android and iOS. Arattai allows up to 1,000 active participants in a single group and supports across multiple devices, including smartphones, tablets, and desktops. The messages, contacts, and settings will be synced across up to five devices simultaneously. Users can stay connected through instant chats and groups, broadcast content through Channels, and get end-to-end encrypted calls. Sridhar Vembu stated that Arattai needs to function on low-end phones and operate on low-bandwidth networks, and testing was done at 8 kilobits/sec. Arattai App To Take On WhatsApp? Check Features and Other Details of ‘Made-in-India’ Zoho’s Instant Messaging App.

Can Arattai App Emerge As India’s Alternative to WhatsApp?

Arattai is expected to grow as the leading homegrown messaging platform in India. While its popularity is rising rapidly, it may not yet be fully prepared to compete with WhatsApp, as it currently lacks end-to-end encryption for messages. However, Arattai has confirmed that encryption is under development and will be available soon. Sridhar Vembu also emphasised that there are many more features and improvements planned for Arattai.

