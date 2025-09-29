Arattai messaging app’s traffic has surged rapidly as usage has increased 100 times in the last three days. Zoho Chief Scientist and Co-founder Sridhar Vembu shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on September 29, 2025, and revealed that new sign-ups jumped from 3,000 to 3,50,000 per day. He said, “We have faced a 100x increase in Arattai traffic in 3 days (new sign-ups went vertical from 3K/day to 350K/day). We are adding infrastructure on an emergency basis for another potential 100x peak surge. That is how exponentials work.” As demand increases, Zoho is also fine-tuning and updating Arattai’s code to fix issues. Sridhar Vembu further said, “We have a lot more planned for Arattai.” Arattai App To Take On WhatsApp? Check Features and Other Details of ‘Made-in-India’ Zoho’s Instant Messaging App.

We have faced a 100x increase in Arattai traffic in 3 days (new sign-ups went vertical from 3K/day to 350K/day). We are adding infrastructure on an emergency basis for another potential 100x peak surge. That is how exponentials work. As we add a lot more infrastructure, we are… — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) September 28, 2025

